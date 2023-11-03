The Rocky Horror Picture Show 48th Anniversary Spectacular Tour

to

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

Join the original 'Magenta' - PATRICIA QUINN - for a screening of the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation! Plus a costume contest, and more! *Get exclusive tickets to the V.I.P. Meet & Greet to meet Patricia Quinn herself, have a personal photo opportunity, & get an autograph.

$100 V.I.P. MEET & GREET ADD ON (Does Not Include Ticket - You Must Purchase Ticket First)

  • Special Rocky Horror VIP Laminate
  • Get a photo taken with Patricia Quinn with your own camera
  • Bring your own personal item to autograph, or pick out a photo of Patricia's collection to get signed

Info

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
Theater & Dance
540-484-8277
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Rocky Horror Picture Show 48th Anniversary Spectacular Tour - 2023-11-03 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Rocky Horror Picture Show 48th Anniversary Spectacular Tour - 2023-11-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Rocky Horror Picture Show 48th Anniversary Spectacular Tour - 2023-11-03 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Rocky Horror Picture Show 48th Anniversary Spectacular Tour - 2023-11-03 20:00:00 ical