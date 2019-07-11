The Ron Holloway Band delivers sax driven funk jams with soaring female vocals, soul soaked Hammond B3, intensely emotive guitar, and hard hitting grooves. A relatively young band, this group has quickly made waves on the festival scene.

The Ron Holloway Band:

Ron Holloway is one of the busiest tenor saxophonists on today's music scene in any genre! Recently, Ron toured extensively with The Warren Haynes Band, in support of two critically acclaimed releases on the Stax Records label. Holloway is a frequent guest of Gov't Mule, Tedeschi Trucks Band and The Allman Brothers Band. Over the years, he has been a member of an eclectic roster of groups, including; the Susan Tedeschi Band, the Dizzy Gillespie Quintet, Gil Scott-Heron and Root Boy Slim. Ron is currently a member of The Warren Haynes Band and leads his own band.

In the Biographical Encyclopedia of Jazz, renowned jazz critic Ira Gitler describes Ron Holloway as "a bear-down-hard-bopper who can blow authentic R&B, and croon a ballad with warm, blue feeling." While true, this only begins to touch upon the versatility of the tenor saxophonist! The quest for complete expression has been a hallmark of Ron Holloway's music from the beginning.

Holloway combines passion and a broad dynamic range to generate an exciting and distinctive sound...Like [Sonny] Rollins, Holloway strives to push the tenor sax beyond the limits of its dynamic range. He notes that the instrument was originally designed to play a range of two and a half octaves. By using special fingering techniques, Holloway can hit registers spanning almost five octaves. Holloway demonstrates his extraordinary range while maintaining precise control over a melody. As Holloway hits the highest register, Dr. [Billy] Taylor remarks, "That’s amazing to me". -- NPR.org