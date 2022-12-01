The Room and Miracle Valley: A Double Feature Evening with Greg Sestero

6:30 pm - Meet and Greet with Greg Sestero |

7:00 pm - Start time of THE ROOM |

8:45 pm - Q&A with Greg Sestero |

9:15 pm - Start time of MIRACLE VALLEY

Location:

Main Theatre

Runtime:

1:39 and 1:30

Release Date:

2003 and 2021

Genre:

Drama

R

Contains some adult material. Parents are urged to learn more about the film before taking their young children with them.

Join us for a special evening of the hit cult classic THE ROOM with Greg Sestero, star of THE ROOM and author of THE DISASTER ARTIST, the critically-acclaimed tell-all about the making of THE ROOM that inspired A24's award-winning film THE DISASTER ARTIST. There will be meet and greet with Greg prior to THE ROOM screening, and a Q and A in between THE ROOM and the screening of Greg's new film MIRACLE VALLEY.

General Admission for just THE ROOM: $20+tax

General Admission for double feature of THE ROOM and MIRACLE VALLEY: $23+tax

Greg's 2013 memoir “The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside The Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made” was published by Simon & Schuster and adapted into a Golden Globe-winning film by Warner Bros and A24. It showcases an all-star cast including James Franco, Seth Rogen, Dave Franco, Sharon Stone, Bryan Cranston, and Alison Brie. The hilarious and heartfelt film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars.