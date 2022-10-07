This coming fall, VCT invites you to unlock your imagination with this classic and beloved tale brought to life through stunning and mesmerizing melodies. The Secret Garden is magical and enchanting for people of all ages. When a young child loses her parents to a cholera outbreak in India, she is sent to live with her only relatives who live a secluded life. While living at the manor, she discovers a secret hidden in the grounds. Determined to revive the beauty that once was, she releases the magic and adventures locked inside, changing all of their lives forever. This timeless tale is proof that there is power in love, hope and dreams.