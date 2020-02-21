Show Details

When: Friday, Feb 21, 2020 8:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)

Friday, Feb 21, 2020 8:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM) Door Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Show Type: Bluegrass

$35.50 in advance, $38.50 day of show (plus fees)

The Seldom Scene is an American bluegrass band formed in 1971 in Bethesda, Maryland. The Scene has been instrumental in starting the progressive bluegrass movement as their shows include bluegrass versions of country music, rock, and even pop. What does it take for a bluegrass band to remain popular for more than four decades? For The Seldom Scene, it's taken not only talented musicians, a signature sound, and a solid repertoire, but also a sheer sense of fun.