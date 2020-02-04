The Simon and Garfunkel Story

The Berglund Center (Roanoke Civic Center) 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Using state of the art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including ‘Mrs. Robinson’ (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), ‘Cecilia’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘Homeward Bound’ and many more. 

The Berglund Center (Roanoke Civic Center) 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
540-853-2241
