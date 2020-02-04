The Simon and Garfunkel Story

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Using state of the art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including ‘Mrs. Robinson’ (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), ‘Cecilia’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘Homeward Bound’ and many more.