The Sleeping Beauty

Experience the enchanting tale of Sleeping Beauty brought to life in a mesmerizing ballet by Classical Arts Entertainment. Witness the captivating performance by International Ballet Stars as they tell the story of Princess Aurora, cursed to a century-long slumber by the evil fairy Carabosse.

This production features brand-new lavish sets, hand-painted scenery, exquisite costumes designed by the most talented artists, and Tchaikovsky's iconic score, which promises an unforgettable experience. Featuring a brilliant cast of dancers from Italy, France, Georgia, Great Britain, Ukraine, Japan, Moldova, and Kazakhstan, this tour celebrates the diversity and global excellence of classical ballet with choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov.

Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in a masterpiece of classical ballet. Book your tickets now and be enchanted by Sleeping Beauty!

Ballet in Two Acts with one Intermission. The show is family-friendly and suitable for ages 3 and up.

You can view the full company’s North American Tour’s route 2025-2026, Digital Playbill and FAQ on the website www.classicalarts.net.

TICKETS: Orchestra - $61-$93 | Balcony - $41-$93 | Loge - $89-$93

*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket. This fee is present on all platforms; online, by phone and in person at the box office.

*Please call the box office for discounted children's tickets.

