Berglund Performing Arts Theatre 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

THE  SOUND  OF  MUSIC  features  music  by  Richard  Rodgers,  lyrics  by  Oscar  Hammerstein  II,book  by  Howard  Lindsay  and  Russel  Crouse,  suggested  by  The  Trapp  Family  Singers  by  Maria  Augusta  Trapp.  The  beloved  musical  story  of  Maria  and  the  von  Trapp  Family  will  once  again  thrill  audiences  with  its  Tony®,  Grammy®  and  Academy  Award®–winning  Best  Score,  including  “My  Favorite  Things,”“Edelweiss”  and  the  title  song.   “The  Sound  of  Music  Live!”  aired  on  NBC  in  December,  2013  and  was  seen  by  over  44  million  people.  2015  marked  the  50th  anniversary  of  the  film  version,  which  continues  to be  the  most  successful  movie  musical  in  history. 

