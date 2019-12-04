The hills are alive in the Roanoke Valley this holiday season with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound Of Music, best known for its film adaptation starring Julie Andrews as the high-spirited governess Fraulein Maria. This 1959 classic has songs like “Climb Ev’ry Mountain”, “Do-Re-Mi’, and “The Sound of Music”, perfect for the whole family. Share this heartwarming story with a cast that mixes national talent with your local favorites in Roanoke’s most beloved musical: The Sound of Music.