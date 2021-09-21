The Steel Wheels - Standing Room Only

“Few groups have come as far in such a short period of time as The Steel Wheels…” – NPR’s Mountain Stage

Simultaneously familiar and fresh, the Steel Wheels bring a singular energy to every note they play and sparkling craft to each song. This potent combination, paired with a robust tour calendar, have made the veteran band hands-down favorites of fans and peers alike. From their base in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, TSW have played the most prestigious festivals, listening rooms, and clubs in the world, cementing a reputation as one of the top independent bands on the scene today.

With their 2020 release, Everyone A Song, Vol. 1, The Steel Wheels demonstrate the humanizing power of honest storytelling, setting the personal experiences of their supporters to song.

What started as a ruined touring season turned into a time of great creativity, as the band devised a new model of writing and recording. With the 5 members isolated from each other and their listeners, they quickly shifted from veteran touring outfit to home recording gurus. Songwriter and lead singer Trent Wagler conceived of a project entitled Distance Together, an avenue for fans of the band to commission works and send musical greetings to their loved ones. The initiative sparked a surprisingly impactful and intimate songwriting process, with Wagler setting the personal stories of fans to song and verse. Songs were written for individuals, friends, and families, many specific to a time and place. Some have been commissioned for weddings and anniversaries, or to commemorate a lost loved one or the completion of a life's work.