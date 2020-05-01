The Steel Woods

Google Calendar - The Steel Woods - 2020-05-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Steel Woods - 2020-05-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Steel Woods - 2020-05-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Steel Woods - 2020-05-01 00:00:00

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

With a pair of critically acclaimed Woods Music/Thirty Tigers releases under their belts in Straw in the Wind(2017) andOld News(2019), Nashville-based The Steel Woods have lived up to their name as a hybrid musical force both in the studio, but especially live. Part hard-edged Southern rock, part Americana roots country folk, man-made, yet organic, rock but also bluegrass, R&B, blues, gospel, soul and heavy metal, The Steel Woods’ completed their first recordings barely months after they first met before being joined by current bassist Johnny Stanton.The band’s two original members are native sons of the south who both hale from small-townbackgrounds.

Info

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151 View Map
540-484-8277
Google Calendar - The Steel Woods - 2020-05-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Steel Woods - 2020-05-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Steel Woods - 2020-05-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Steel Woods - 2020-05-01 00:00:00