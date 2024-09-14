× Expand Jefferson Center

The SteelDrivers are seasoned veterans blending bluegrass roots with country, soul, and contemporary influences to create a fresh, unapologetic hybrid sound. Since releasing The SteelDrivers (2008) and Reckless (2010), they’ve earned three Grammy nominations, four IBMA awards, and the Americana Music Association’s New Artist of the Year award. In 2009, they won the IBMA’s Emerging Artist of the Year and contributed four songs to the movie Get Low. Adele praised their song "If It Hadn’t Been For Love" and performed it live, calling them "brilliant." The SteelDrivers have graced stages from The Grand Ole Opry to NPR’s Mountain Stage and the Conan O’Brien show.

Tickets:

Bronze: $25

Silver: $35

Gold: $45

Platinum: $55

Premium Loge :$65

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.