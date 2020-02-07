The SteelDrivers
GRAMMY®-award winning band, The SteelDrivers return to Jefferson Center for an evening of innovative, expert bluegrass music. Throughout their career – one that encompasses four highly acclaimed albums and any number of awards and accolades – the band has demonstrated the ability to adapt to change with unwavering persistence. Theirs is a lingering legacy defined by quality and consistency.
Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016