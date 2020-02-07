The SteelDrivers

Google Calendar - The SteelDrivers - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The SteelDrivers - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The SteelDrivers - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - The SteelDrivers - 2020-02-07 00:00:00

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

GRAMMY®-award winning band, The SteelDrivers return to Jefferson Center for an evening of innovative, expert bluegrass music. Throughout their career – one that encompasses four highly acclaimed albums and any number of awards and accolades – the band has demonstrated the ability to adapt to change with unwavering persistence. Theirs is a lingering legacy defined by quality and consistency. 

Info

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
866.345.2550
Google Calendar - The SteelDrivers - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The SteelDrivers - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The SteelDrivers - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - The SteelDrivers - 2020-02-07 00:00:00