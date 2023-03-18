The Stepsisters' Ball

Hotel Roanoke 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia

Join Southwest Virginia Ballet for our Stepsister’s Ball as we fundraise to support our programs and dancers.

Sat, Mar 18, 2023, 6:00 PM – Sun, Mar 19, 2023, 12:00 AM EDT

The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Curio Collection by Hilton 110 Shenandoah Avenue Northeast Roanoke, VA 24016

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
540-387-3978
