The Stepsisters' Ball
to
Hotel Roanoke 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia
×
Southwest Virginia Ballet
Join Southwest Virginia Ballet for our Stepsister’s Ball as we fundraise to support our programs and dancers.
Sat, Mar 18, 2023, 6:00 PM – Sun, Mar 19, 2023, 12:00 AM EDT
The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Curio Collection by Hilton 110 Shenandoah Avenue Northeast Roanoke, VA 24016
Info
Hotel Roanoke 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Kids & Family