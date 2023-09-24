The Stillhouse Junkies & The Henhouse Ramblers

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $20 general admission, $25 reserved seating

Stillhouse Junkies is a one-of-a-kind creative project born out of the collective passions of three individuals with very different musical backgrounds. With chops and stylistic leanings ranging from classical to West African, blues, bluegrass, and swing, Fred Kosak, Alissa Wolf, and Cody Tinnin came together around a shared goal of bringing sounds and grooves to their fans that fall outside of easy genre distinctions.

Founded over 16 years ago with the simple desire to play original and powerful bluegrass, The Henhouse Ramblers find themselves at the intersection of performance, diplomacy and education. The Prowlers have now been to more than 25 countries across the globe, working with the U.S. State Department and under their own nonprofit, Bluegrass Ambassadors – incorporating music from Africa, Asia, the Middle East and more into their already robust repertoire of unique traditional American music.