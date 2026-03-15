The Students of Roanoke Ballet Theatre present: The Sleeping Beauty

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Immerse yourself in sumptuous dancing and Tchaikovsky's soaring score in The Sleeping Beauty. Beloved since its premiere in 1890, this iconic ballet is widely regarded as the pinnacle of the classical ballet era. Come escape into Roanoke Ballet Theatre's professional company and school's version of this treasured tale. See Princess Aurora, her valiant prince, and her protective fairy godmothers as they break the wicked fairy Carabosse's vengeful curse. See this masterpiece firsthand with Roanoke Ballet Theatre!

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