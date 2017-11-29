Ten a cappella voices combine to produce the beautiful sounds of Renaissance sacred vocal music. Founded in 1973 by director Peter Phillips, the Tallis Scholars bring Renaissance works to audiences throughout the world. Career highlights include tours of China in 1999 and 2014 and the privilege of performing in the Sistine Chapel in April 1994 to mark the final stage of the complete restoration of the Michelangelo frescoes. This concert program commemorates the 500-year anniversary of composer Heinrich Isaac’s death. Isaac was one of the leading and most prolific composers of the Flemish School in the late 15th century, renowned for his masses and sacred music.