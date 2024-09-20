"The Turn of the Screw"

× Expand Opera Roanoke

Performance Information

Friday, September 20, 2024 | 7:30 PM | Jefferson Center, Roanoke

Sunday, September 22, 2024 | 2:30 PM | Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg

Length: 1 hour 40 minutes

Sung in English, with projected English text

In this operatic adaptation of Henry James’ 1898 spine-tingling novella, a young governess is hired to care for Miles and Flora, two orphaned children with an unsettled upbringing. Upon arrival at the remote English estate, the governess is met with the mysterious presence of two ghosts whom she believes are influencing the children. As the lines blur between reality and the supernatural, she embarks on a mission to protect them from these sinister forces that ultimately end in tragedy. Enter the world of Bly Manor…if you dare!

For fans of: The Innocents (1961 film), The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020 Netflix miniseries), The Turning (2020 Amazon Prime Film)

Creative Team:

Steven White, Conductor

Dean Anthony, Stage Director

Joey Neighbors, Technical Director