The Two's with Marcus Webb

Imagine a child of the 80s/90s underground scene falling in with a 70s prog, classically-trained cellist. What do you get? A refreshing and often unexpected sound! The New Orleans-based acoustic duo, The Two’s, are hitting the road this summer with their new release, "Push On."

With vocal, guitar, cello and footdrums, The Two's have a big sound and an intimate vibe!

The Two’s new EP release, "Push On" showcases the duo’s musical styles covering rock, roots, bluegrass, and classical. The writing and arrangements intentionally work the interplay between the vocal and the cello wrapped in a rhythmic foundation of guitar and percussion.

The Two’s have opened for such acts as rock legend Heart, international pop star Zucchero, Dave Matthew’s side man Tim Reynolds, and have placed music on the Emmy award-winning show Nip/Tuck.

Ruby Rendrag was born to a Houma Indian mother and a banjo-playing, West Virginian father. Ruby has been a part of the New Orleans music scene for over 18 years.

Suki Kuehn was made in Japan. He spent most of his life in engineering and now plays an old French cello, modernized with effects.

"...this band from New Orleans has created a distinct sound and musical mood of their own... It's that renegade, freewheeling approach to music …., which gives the band their charm." - Muse-ical Graffiti Online Magazine

"My new favorite New Orleans band. I feel like I could listen to them forever” - Lilli Lewis - Red Hot Records

www.thetwosmusic.com

Marcus Webb is from Jersey City and has resided in Brooklyn, but he now calls Roanoke his home.

Webb's style is ever evolving as he embraces the old and the new, the jagged and the serene. Contemplative in nature, his compositions feature exceptional steel guitar performance and an occasional swell of electronic textures.

His latest release, "The Secret Life of Trees - Music for GuQin Vol. 1" is available through TAPE Music & Sound Design, a Roanoke label and production studio.

marcuswebb.bandcamp.com