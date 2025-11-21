× Expand Courtesy 49th Place Productions

49th Place Productions presents The Ultimate Elvis Christmas at the Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall, Friday, November 21, 2025.

Get ready for a spectacular holiday experience with "The Ultimate Elvis Christmas," featuring Graceland's Ultimate Elvis Champion, Cote Deonath, and backed by the electrifying Infinit-E Tribute Band. This unforgettable show combines the legendary music of Elvis Presley with the festive spirit of the season, delivering a performance that will leave audiences both nostalgic and filled with holiday cheer.

Tickets: Orchestra - $44.00 - $85.00 | Balcony - $44.00 - $75.00 | Loge - $75.00 - $85.00

*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket