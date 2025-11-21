The Ultimate Elvis Christmas
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Courtesy 49th Place Productions
49th Place Productions presents The Ultimate Elvis Christmas at the Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall, Friday, November 21, 2025.
Get ready for a spectacular holiday experience with "The Ultimate Elvis Christmas," featuring Graceland's Ultimate Elvis Champion, Cote Deonath, and backed by the electrifying Infinit-E Tribute Band. This unforgettable show combines the legendary music of Elvis Presley with the festive spirit of the season, delivering a performance that will leave audiences both nostalgic and filled with holiday cheer.
Tickets: Orchestra - $44.00 - $85.00 | Balcony - $44.00 - $75.00 | Loge - $75.00 - $85.00
*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket