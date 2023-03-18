The Unique Sound of the Mountains: Larry Sigmon & The Virginia Girls

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $12, Friends & Fixtures card-holder tickets are $8

Larry Sigmon and Barbara Poole were the Unique Sound for 18 years, winning countless ribbons in banjo, bass, and folk song competitions and playing at festivals, dances, and other concert venues. After Barbara passed away in 2008, Larry quit performing. Years later, old-time musician and advocate Martha Spencer arrived to interview him for her online documentary project, Mountain Music Magazine. During their interview, Martha encouraged Larry to play some tunes, and the “Unique Sound” was reborn. The Unique Sound of the Mountains now features Heather Krantz on guitar and vocals, Susan Blankenship on bass and Ashlee Watkins on mandolin, guitar and vocals.