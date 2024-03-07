× Expand The Grandin Theatre

Thu 3/7

6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime | Opening Act - Annalyse Hasty

Location: Main Theatre

Live On the Horizon

The Grandin Theatre & FloydFest 24~Horizon Present The Vegabonds

General Admission: $20 +tax (Advanced), $23 + tax (Day of SHow

Opener - Annalyse Hasty

Kick ass alternative southern rock road warriors THE VEGABONDS are always coming to a place near you! They’re bringing high energy, hook heavy rock along with them. Hailing from Nashville, TN with a portfolio of albums that include crowd favorite songs like Georgia Fire, Shaky Hands, Partying with Strangers, and Heartache and a Memory. The fellas guarantee a good time every time!