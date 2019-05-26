The Virginia Opry "Keith Bryant Showcase"

The Virginia Opry will showcase the talent of Keith Bryant, Nashville recording artist, who resides in Rockbridge County, Virginia. A native of Virginia, Bryant co-wrote and recorded "Ridin' with the Legend," a song about Dale Earnhardt that charted on "Billboard's'" Hot Country's Top 50. Bryant has toured the country, recorded four albums and performed at venues throughout the Shenandoah Valley. He will be making his third appearance on The Virginia Opry. The founder of the Ironhorse Band, Bryant won best male country music vocalist at the East Coast Country Music Talent Search. The "Keith Bryant Showcase" will trace his rise from best vocalist winner to his rise to prominence on the national stage as a Nashville country music recording artist.