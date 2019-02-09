Jana Allen, actress/vocalist, will emcee The Virginia Opry's "Be My Valentine" show that begins The Virginia Opry's 28th performance season. The Moonshine Express Band will celebrate its release of a new CD by performing country music with a blend of other music genres.

Crossing County Lines, a bluegrass and old-time music band, will open for The Moonshine Express Band. Crossing County Lines recorded five songs in Nashville in October of 2018 and performed at the Commodore Grille in downtown Nashville. The band was formed in 2017 as part of the New "Old School" Junior Virginia Opry that provides talent to showcase as opening acts at The Virginia Opry.

The Moonshine Express Band was founded 30 years ago by Billy Fury and has performed in the Historic Masonic Theatre for Appalfolks of America Association during the time Appalfolks owned and operated the theatre.

Jana Allen has performed as a vocalist in a Hollywood cabaret, on stage at the Mountain Art Center in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, and at other venues. She is a 2004 graduate of Liberty University where she received professional training as a vocalist, and she has landed more than a dozen roles in movies and TV programs, having completed a two-year study program for actors at the William Esper Studio in Manhattan. "Home Sweet Home, Virginia" is the theme song for The Virginia Opry that was commended by The Virginia General Assembly in 2017 for The Virginia Opry's achievement of producing country music shows in the Alleghany Highlands for 25 consecutive years.