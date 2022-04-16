The Wallflowers’ overwhelmingly successful single One Headlight was prominently featured in the Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island, last year and continues to be a massive hit, topping Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time Adult Alternative Songs” chart.

For the past 30 years, The Wallflowers have stood as one of rock’s most dynamic and purposeful bands — a unit dedicated to continually honing a sound that meshes timeless songwriting and storytelling, with a hard-hitting and decidedly modern musical attack. That signature style has been present through the decades, baked into the grooves of smash hits like 1996’s Bringing Down the Horse as well as more recent and exploratory fare like 2012’s Glad All Over.