The WannaBeatles 2019 Tour

THE WANNABEATLES are Grammy-nominated entertainers that have started a bit of Beatlemania of their own, and after their memorable concert on our main stage in 2017, they are now a member of the family! The big question: Who will dance on stage with the four lads during this performance? Maybe you?! It's becoming a tradition. Get ready to take a magical mystery tour filled with great Beatles standards, hilarious parodies, on stage antics, fab fan trivia, and much more. With an emphasis on audience participation, this high energy band offers family-friendly entertainment for audiences of all ages. The WannaBeatles go where no Beatles Band has gone before - and you've got "A Ticket To Ride!" This concert kicks-off the Alleghany Highlands Heritage Day and C&O Railway Festival weekend. Make plans to join us for Heritage Day on June 1, 2019.