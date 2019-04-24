The Wild Hymns with Sharayah Spears

The Wild Hymns are the songs of York, PA artist Megan Woodland Donley.

She mixes modern folk seamlessly with touches of jazz, blues, Americana, and ambient / improv rock.

Singer-songwriter Sharayah Spears won a recording grant from Bazaar Roanoke in 2018, which yielded the album, "Un Jour a la Fois."

Her soulful voice and folk instrumentation create a sound that is both soothing and moving.