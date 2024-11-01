× Expand The Spot on Kirk

The Wildmans come from the hills of Floyd, Virginia, in the heart of the Appalachian mountain music tradition. From campsite jamming at festivals and fiddler's conventions and a college level music education comes the foundation for musical exploration that sets this group apart, taking the audience on a musical journey that reflects the growth and passion of these talented musicians.

The group has appeared on stages large and small, performing in festivals such as Red Wing Roots, Chantilly Farm's Bluegrass and BBQ festival, Grey Fox Bluegrass, Floyd Fest, and The Steep Canyon Rangers’ Mountain Song Festival. They also regularly represent young talent along the Crooked Road in regional fiddler’s conventions. Having shared the stage with talents such as Bela Fleck, The Steep Canyon Rangers. The Steel Wheels, Danny Knicely, Sammy Shelor, Sierra Hull, Billy Strings, and more. These young musicians are making their way in the American stringband scene.

Friday, November 1st, 2024

Doors 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm

$12 Advance | $15 Day of Show