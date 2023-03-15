× Expand The Grandin Theatre

6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime

Location: Main Theatre

Runtime: Two 45 minute sets, with a 15-20 minute intermission

General Admission: $13 + tax, $15 + tax Day of Show

Show Type: This is a stand-up show for those who wish to dance stage-side. Seating is available throughout the Theatre for those who wish to sit.

The Wildwoods are an enchanting Folk/Americana trio based in Lincoln, Nebraska, whose flowing songwriting tandem has been praised by Paste Magazine as "focused and charmingly human." The Wildwoods' delicate melodies and descriptive lyrics come from nature, love, experiences from the road, and growing up in Nebraska.

The band released their debut album, Sweet Nostalgia, followed by a duo EP, Birdie & Goose, in 2017, and quickly established themselves as a creative, harmonious, and instrumental force in their local music scene. Since then, The Wildwoods have released another full-length record, Across A Midwest Sky (2019), as well as a handful of singles, Little Home (2020) and Like My Old Man (2021), and have supported touring acts such as Elephant Revival, Arts Fishing Club, The Accidentals, The Way Down Wanderers, and Jamie Wyatt.