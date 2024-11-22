The Wilson Springs Hotel w. Mason Via

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Hot as fire Virginia bluegrass boys Wilson Springs Hotel head back to church to get you kickin' up your heels. Mason Via (Old Crow Medicine Show) is up first to get you on your feet.

Homegrown in the rich music scene of Virginia, Wilson Springs Hotel is a band brought together under a genreless flag; A folk band committed to rock and roll, and a rock band committed to classic country. After forming in 2021, Jacob Ritter (guitar/songwriter/lead vocals), Victor McManus (lead guitar), Brendan Boylan (fiddle), Sebastien Richard (drums) and Andrew Carper (bass), released two albums in quick succession and are once again releasing new music in 2024. Their first single “Pulling Weeds”, available now, explores the struggle with repetitive mental loops, like attempting to get nutrients out of the same spent garden. Their new songs are a split between a classic country, and a more rock influenced sound, finding the band still unwilling to conform to a single genre, and instead celebrating the many influences that brought them to where they are today.

Since Mason Via’s original album release with Mountain Fever Records, New Horizons, he has taken the bluegrass and Americana scenes by storm. He was listed by NPR as one of the top 10 bluegrass artists thriving in modern Nashville. In the past three years, he has been touring as the youngest member of Old Crow Medicine Show, guitar-picking, singing, and songwriting on their newest Grammy-nominated album, Jubilee. His songwriting can also be seen on Molly Tuttle’s recent Grammy-winning album, City of Gold, with “Down Home Dispensary,” and on Del McCoury’s grammy nominated album, Almost Proud, with “Brown Paper Bag.”

FOOD TRUCK: Las Tapatias Mexican

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.