The Wood Brothers With Special Guest Lindsay Lou

× Expand Jefferson Center

A roots music trio featuring brothers Chris and Oliver Wood along with Jano Rix, The Wood Brothers bring a distinctive flair to their union of folk, blues, gospel, and jazz. Since the late 2000s, the band has released a string of acclaimed albums, including 2015's Heatseeker chart-topping Paradise and 2018's One Drop of Truth, which earned them a Grammy nomination. Having built up a reputation as a dynamic live act, The Wood Brothers continue to deliver a looser, more organic approach to recording, as displayed on their most recent release, Heart Is the Hero (2023).

Lindsay Lou

Lindsay Lou is a dynamic and soulful singer-songwriter known for her captivating vocals and heartfelt lyrics. With a voice that effortlessly blends elements of folk, blues, and Americana, Lindsay Lou has captivated audiences around the world with her raw talent and undeniable charisma. Her music is a fusion of storytelling and melody, drawing listeners in with its emotional depth and authenticity. Whether performing solo or with her band, Lindsay Lou delivers a powerful and engaging performance that leaves a lasting impression. With a growing fan base and a strong following, Lindsay Lou continues to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be a modern-day troubadour.

Tickets:

Bronze: $30

Silver: $40

Gold: $50

Platinum: $60

Premium Loge: $70

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.