The Wood Brothers

Google Calendar - The Wood Brothers - 2019-11-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Wood Brothers - 2019-11-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Wood Brothers - 2019-11-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Wood Brothers - 2019-11-07 00:00:00

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

With their sixth album ‘One Drop of Truth’ – Grammy® nominated for Best Americana Album – The Wood Brothers (featuring brothers Oliver and Chris Wood along with Jano Rix) treat each song “as if it were its own short film.” Their signature American-roots sound channels blues, R&B, and country, and even a touch of jazz thanks to Chris’s decades-long membership with contemporary act, Medeski Martin and Wood. READ MORE at thewoodbros.com/

Info

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
540.345.2550
Google Calendar - The Wood Brothers - 2019-11-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Wood Brothers - 2019-11-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Wood Brothers - 2019-11-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Wood Brothers - 2019-11-07 00:00:00