With their sixth album ‘One Drop of Truth’ – Grammy® nominated for Best Americana Album – The Wood Brothers (featuring brothers Oliver and Chris Wood along with Jano Rix) treat each song “as if it were its own short film.” Their signature American-roots sound channels blues, R&B, and country, and even a touch of jazz thanks to Chris’s decades-long membership with contemporary act, Medeski Martin and Wood. READ MORE at thewoodbros.com/