The Young Sinclairs, The Stray Lions, Rikki Rakki and The Jangles

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

T﻿he Young Sinclairs - theyoungsinclairs.bandcamp.com

T﻿he Stray Lions - sullivansmithstraylions.bandcamp.com

R﻿ikki Rakki (RVA) - rikkirakki.bandcamp.com

The Jangles (L'Burg) - thejangles.bandcamp.com

F﻿riday, November 10th, 2023

D﻿oors 7:00PM | Starts 7:30PM

$﻿12 ADV | $15 Day of Show

Info

Concerts & Live Music
228-0099
