Theatre Production: "All the Natalie Portmans" - Virtual Event

Theatre Production: "All the Natalie Portmans"

Wednesday, April 13 – Saturday, April 16, 2022

Livestream

Written by C.A. Johnson. Directed by Yusef Seevers.

Sixteen-year-old Keyonna and her older brother Samuel live on the brink of eviction while dreaming of a better tomorrow. Too smart, “too gay”, and too lonely to fit in, Keyonna escapes into a world of rom-coms, red carpets, and all the iconic characters played by her muse, Natalie Portman. But when “all the Natalie Portmans” start talking back to her, Keyonna finally has to face her off-screen drama in this imaginative new play that reminds us to embrace life on the ground while still reaching for the stars. Hollins Theatre is excited to welcome Yusef Seevers, a queer and BIPOC identifying, West African dance master teacher, musician, and “joyologist” as a guest director for this show.

April 13-16 at 7:30 pm

Livestream viewing: Free and open to the general public. Go to BrownPaperTickets.com or email boxoffice@hollins.edu for the livestream link.