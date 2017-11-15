Theatre Roanoke College: "The Trickeries of Scapin"

Tickets: $7 adults/$5 Senior Citizens & Non-RC Students

Tickets available at www.roanoke.edu/events or by calling 540-375-2333.*

"The Trickeries of Scapin," by French playwright Jean Moliere, is a three-act comedy of intrigue, first performed in Paris in 1671. The plot and characters were influenced by the popular commedia dell'arte, an Italian theatrical format with improvised dialogue and a cast of colorful characters. This production will use that same physical style.