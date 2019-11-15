Theatre Roanoke College: “Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Fairies, royalty, and lovers collide in Shakespeare’s most popular comedy MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM. Oh, what fools these mortals be! Puck, Titania, Helena, and Bottom are just a few of the well-loved characters you may recognize in this hilarious play. Join us for a magical night in the forest where love is indeed beyond reason. Friday and Saturday, November 15 & 16, 7:30 p.m. AND Friday and Saturday, November 22 & 23, 7:30 p.m.