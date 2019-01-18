Theatrical Performance: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
North Cross School 4254 Colonial Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24018
Poster Design: Olivia Bloch ’19
North Cross School presents The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, a play by Simon Stephens adapted from the novel by Mark Haddon
FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, STANDING ROOM ONLY. The Upper School at North Cross School presents the play by Simon Stephens, adapted from the novel by Mark Haddon. The play chronicles a mystery surrounding the death of a neighbor's dog investigated by young Christopher Boone, who has an autism spectrum condition, and his relationships with his parents and school mentor.
North Cross School 4254 Colonial Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24018
