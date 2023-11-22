Theory of a Deadman & Skillet: Rock Resurrection Tour

"We are so excited to be touring with our friends from Theory again!," says Skillet's John Cooper. "It’s been several years since our last tour together, and this time we are also joined by our friends in Saint Asonia. We are looking forward to joining forces for a super-charged rock show! Panheads get ready!"

SKILLET are one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century. The two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, Pandora Billionaires Club members, and multi-platinum rockers continue to rebel against conventions, doubts, expectations, and rules with the intent to uplift in light. However, as all classic underdog stories do, it happened quietly under the radar. On their eleventh full-length album, Dominion, Skillet encourage a different kind of revolt when the world could really use it…

“I call it positive rebellion,” exclaims John. “It’s a rebellion against those internal elements such as fear and anxiety. It’s a rebellion against external forces wanting you to be something you don’t want to be. It’s a celebration of the freedom we have in our lives. It’s very anti-establishment. It’s a rally call to stand up for what you believe in and not be silenced,” he smiles.

With sky-high hooks, riffs as thick as a 2x4, rumbling grooves, and a razor-sharp sense of humor, THEORY OF A DEADMAN have quietly persisted as an unapologetic, unbreakable, and undeniable hard rock force with major multi-platinum hits and countless sold out shows in each of the past two decades. Their impressive cataloge has also logged two Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and amassed more than 1 billion collective streams on Spotify alone and over 675 million views on their official YouTube. In 2020, the award-winning band’s seventh studio album Say Nothing, featuring the chart-topping and powerful single “History of Violence,” landed at #2 on the Billboard Alternative Albums Chart and #3 on the Rock Albums Chart. Theory of a Deadman recently returned with their anthemic and hard-hitting new single “Dinosaur”, which is currently impacting Active Rock radio.

“We’re super stoked to be touring with our good friends in Skillet and Saint Asonia,” shares Theory of a Deadman’s front man Tyler Connolly. “We’re also really looking forward to playing new material for our fans!!”

By turning inward, Saint Asonia amplify every element of their signature sound. Skyscraping hooks soar higher, while arena-ready rhythms rattle harder. The guitars cut deeper, and the lyrics resound louder than ever. The quartet—Adam Gontier [vocals, guitar], Mike Mushok [lead guitar], Cale Gontier [bass], and Cody Watkins [drums]—find power and strength on their aptly titled 2022 EP, Introvert. Saint Asonia initially united two hard rock luminaries under a new banner. Respectively, Adam and Mike had each reached stratospheric heights in Three Days Grace and Staind, toppling charts, packing venues, and selling millions of records.

﻿TICKETS: $40.50, $50.50, $59.50 & Floor GA $56.00 (standing only)

﻿VIP Packages are available online only

Preferred Parking: $10.00

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm and online at www.ticketmaster.com