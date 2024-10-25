× Expand Berglund Center

For over a decade, Theresa Caputo, known worldwide as the Long Island Medium, and star of the new Lifetime Series Raising Spirits, has shared her messages of comfort and healing with more than a million and a half audience members worldwide. Through personal stories about her life and explaining her gift to communicate with those who have passed on, the beloved television personality and best-selling author delivers healing messages to audience members, comforting them with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them-- just in a different way. Recognized as one of the most renowned mediums for over 30 years, Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience is the awe-inspiring event you won’t want to miss.

More about Theresa Caputo

Ticket Prices: $182.75, $102.75, $82.75, $62.75, $52.75

Parking: $10.00

Show Start time: 7:30pm, Doors At: 6:30pm