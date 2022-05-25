See Theresa Caputo live, from TLC’s hit show, Long Island Medium, at Berglund Center on May 25, 2022!

The highly-rated show Long Island Medium follows Theresa’s life as a typical Long Island mom with one very big difference…she can communicate with the dead. Since she cannot “turn off” this gift, messages from departed loved ones can come through at any time, which lead to spontaneous readings with those she encounters. In addition to her television show, Theresa has appeared on such programs as “Jay Leno,” “Jimmy Fallon,” “Steve Harvey,” “Live with Kelly and Michael,” “Dr. Oz,” & “The Today Show.”

“The Experience” brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans, as she lets spirit guide her through the audience. A video display ensures everyone in the venue has an up-close-hands-on experience regardless of seat location. “The experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about witnessing something life-changing” says Theresa Caputo. “It’s like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.” Theresa will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works. She will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.

Theresa’s latest book, “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again”, was released in 2017 and debuted on the NY Times Best-Seller List at #3. With her energetic, positive, and encouraging tone, Theresa uses the lessons from Spirit to guide the reader through grief toward a place of solace and healing.