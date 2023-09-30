Thiago Valdi - Artist in Residence

×

Thiago Valdi - Artist in ResidenceRoanoke Sister Cities and Olin Hall Galleries/Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo Center for ArtSeptember 25 – October 4Mural Unveiling, September 30, 6-8pmWilson Hughes Gallery, 117 Campbell Ave SWRoanoke Valley Sister Cities welcomes Brazilian artist Thiago Valdi to Roanoke City to be an artist-in-residence from September 25 through October 4. Roanoke Valley Sister Cities provides connections to four continents and seven different countries through its artistic, educational, medical, municipal, social, humanitarian and business exchanges. Thiago Valdi is originally from Florianópolis, a Brazilian island that has been partnered with RVSC since 1995. He’s also known in the urban art scene as ValdiValdi and has been doing graffiti since 2006. As part of the cultural exchange between our two cities, Valdi will paint a large mural on the side of the Wilson Hughes Gallery building located at 117 Campbell Ave SW and engage with the larger Roanoke Community through artistic expression.