Third Thursday: Distinguished Speaker Dr. Bailey Van Hook

Join us for this special evening as we explore the fascinating microcosm of uniquely American experiences featured in the new exhibition, 12X12: Small Works From The Cynthia and Heywood Fralin Collection. Dr. Bailey Van Hook from Virginia Tech will serve as the distinguished speaker on this special evening with her talk, "The Panorama of Small Spaces."

Small in physical scale but huge in the variety of sites they document, the collection speaks of the American prairie, its cityscapes, beaches and parks. From the gigantic Natural Bridge, surveyed by Washington and owned by Jefferson, to the cafes of Paris beloved by American painters, we'll explore a range of subjects and themes created by artists in the United States over a hundred year period.

About the Speaker: Bailey Van Hook is a Professor of Art History and the Co-Director of the Master of Arts in Material Culture and Public Humanities at Virginia Tech. She graduated from Wellesley College with a BA in English and from the City University of New York with a Ph.D in Art History. She has written and lectured extensively on late nineteenth and early twentieth century American and European art, and has published three books, the latest on the muralist Violet Oakley (2016). She lives in an old farmhouse outside of Blacksburg and enjoys hiking, camping and fishing.

12x12: Small Works from the Cynthia and Heywood Fralin Collection is curated by Amy Moorefield, Deputy Director of Exhibitions and Collections, Taubman Museum of Art. This installation is on display July 8 – December 3, 2017 in the Bank of America/Dominion Resources Gallery.

$8 adults | $5 student/youth | Members free

This talk is a part of our Third Thursday Late Night programming. Live music provided by Jordan Fallon. Galleries open until 9pm.