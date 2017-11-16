Third Thursday: Distinguished Speaker Dr. Bailey Van Hook

Join us as we celebrate our exhibition 12X12: Small Works From The Cynthia And Heywood Fralin Collection with Distinguished Speaker Dr. Bailey Van Hook.

About the speaker: Bailey Van Hook is an historian of 19th and 20th century European and American art. She received her M.Phil and Ph.D. at the City University of New York Graduate Center, where she wrote a dissertation on images of idealized women in turn of the 20th century American art. She published it as Angels of Art: Women and Art in American Culture, 1876-1914 (Penn State Press, 1997). Her more recent research has been in the area of American beaux-arts art and architecture and she wrote a study of murals of that era, The Virgin and the Dynamo: Public Murals in American Architecture, 1893-1917 (Ohio University Press, 2003). Her biography of muralist Violet Oakley (1874-1961) has recently been published by the University of Delaware Press. Dr. Van Hook taught at Fordham University, SUNY New Paltz, and Queens College (CUNY) before she came to Virginia Tech. She teaches over a wide area of interests, including her specialties, 19th and 20th century art, as well as the history of photography and the history of graphic design.

12 x 12: Small Works from the Cynthia and Heywood Fralin Collection is curated by Amy Moorefield, Deputy Director of Exhibitions and Collections, Taubman Museum of Art. This installation will be on display July 8 – December 3, 2017 in the Bank of America/Dominion Resources Gallery.

This talk is a part of our Third Thursday Late Night programming. Live music, refreshments, and galleries open until 9pm.