Eat, drink, shop and explore a gem of American history when the Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival returns to Poplar Forest. The festival, which celebrates Jefferson’s legacy as the father of Virginia wine, features tastings from over a dozen of Virginia’s finest wineries. Funds raised by the festival support the ongoing restoration, preservation and interpretation of the Founding Father’s secluded Bedford County retreat.

Jefferson VIP Wine Festival passes—which include access to a private tent, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a private audience with Mr. Jefferson himself, a special tasting and more.