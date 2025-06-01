A Thread Through Roanoke/Art on 1st Grand re-opening

× Expand Whitney Brock Whitney Brock surrounded by the portraits that comprise the A Thread Through Roanoke show.

We are honored and proud to announce that our friend Whitney Brock, a talented, passionate and dedicated portrait artist in Roanoke, will be showing her year-long project, “A Thread Through Roanoke,” at Art on 1st! Whitney will be artist in residence for the month of June, where she will be portrait painting daily during gallery hours. The art of the portrait is fading. You are invited to experience the process, ask questions, help mix paint, and take pictures. There are guest artists scheduled throughout the month doing crazy things like speed painting each other!

We are also excited to announce the grand opening of the new Art on 1st non-profit gallery and creative space. Our Mayor, Joe Cobb (whose portrait is also in Whitney’s show) will be cutting the ribbon as we celebrate this new direction for Art on 1st. Don't miss it!! The reception is Sunday, June 1. The gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM and on Friday, June 6, Art by Night from 5:00-8:00. Art talk will take place at 6:30 PM