Threads of Nature Fiber Art Exhibit and Gallery Opening

× Expand Josh Meyer Event Flyer

This latest exhibit hosted by the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Creativity in Health Education Program is a must for fans of exquisitely detailed works of art. Meet local artists Carol Monti, Tina Freudenberger, and Nancy Hershberger who created the quilts for this amazing exhibit, and tour the gallery. Light refreshments will be served.

