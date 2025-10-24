Tides Inn Mahjong Weekend with Dana Lange

× Expand The Tides Inn Tides Inn Exterior

From October 24-27, visitors of all experience levels are invited to the property’s first-ever Mahjong Weekend with guest instructor Dana Lange, who brings her engaging teaching style to players of all levels. This weekend includes nine hours of instruction over three days, along with plenty of time to enjoy the fall at the Tides Inn. Select from two packages:

Stay & Play Non-Inclusive: Accommodations and mahjong only

Stay & Play Inclusive*: Accommodations, mahjong and all meals included.

Beginners are required to attend Day 1 and are strongly recommended to arrive on Thursday, October 23rd. Classes begin at 9:00 AM on Friday, October 24th for Beginners. Classes are progressive and Day 1 is critical to learning the game. Beyond Beginners are also recommended to arrive on Thursday, October 23rd to optimize their weekend of mahjong.