TIES (Transgender Information and Empowerment Summit) Pop-Up

Equality Virginia holds their annual TIES conference each fall. This summer they are taking event on the road and introducing statewide TIES Pop-Ups! Once of these Pop-Ups will be held in Roanoke.

The TIES Pop-Up will offer...

... trans-affirming mental health & medical consultations

... name & gender marker change clinic

... employment readiness training

... how-to-tell-your-story advocacy workshops

... get to know community organizations & resources.

Admission is free, but registration is required.