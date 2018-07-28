TIES (Transgender Information and Empowerment Summit) Pop-Up
Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke 2015 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia
Equality Virginia holds their annual TIES conference each fall. This summer they are taking event on the road and introducing statewide TIES Pop-Ups! Once of these Pop-Ups will be held in Roanoke.
The TIES Pop-Up will offer...
... trans-affirming mental health & medical consultations
... name & gender marker change clinic
... employment readiness training
... how-to-tell-your-story advocacy workshops
... get to know community organizations & resources.
Admission is free, but registration is required.
Info
Workshops