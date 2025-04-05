Tim Cappello (of Lost Boys) with DJ Stimulator Jones

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Perhaps best known as the "Sax Man" from the 1987 horror classic THE LOST BOYS, Tim Cappello has a 40+ year career as a musician, collaborating with the likes of Tina Turner, Peter Gabriel, and most recently GUNSHIP. Full set plus post-show meet and greet.

Stimulator Jones to DJ for this magical evening!

Saturday, April 5th, 2025

Doors 7:30 | Starts 8:00

$12 Advance | $15 Day of Show

