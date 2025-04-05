Tim Cappello (of Lost Boys) with DJ Stimulator Jones

× Expand Courtesy of The Spot on Kirk

Perhaps best known as the "Sax Man" from the 1987 horror classic THE LOST BOYS, Tim Cappello has a 40+ year career as a musician, collaborating with the likes of Tina Turner, Peter Gabriel, and most recently GUNSHIP. Full set plus post-show meet and greet.

Stimulator Jones to DJ for this magical evening!

Saturday, April 5th, 2025

Doors 7:30 | Starts 8:00

$12 Advance | $15 Day of Show