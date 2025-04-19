× Expand Courtesy of Jefferson Center

Tina & Her Pony, an Indie Appalachian Folk Band from Asheville, NC, began in 2010. Shortly after, they spent two years in Taos, NM, becoming beloved performers. Their album “Marigolds” (2023) explores change and rebirth, with diverse instrumentation including cello, tenor banjo, acoustic guitar, and pedal steel, plus hints of pop and soul with electric bass, jazz organ, and synth. Originally a duo, the band is now led by Tina Collins, a classically trained musician who first toured with Over Under Yonder. Collins composed the songs on Journey Onward (2009) while thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail. Their sound draws inspiration from Gillian Welch, Sarah Jarosz, and Watchhouse.

General Admission: $20

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.